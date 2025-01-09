‘Russian attack in southern Ukraine kills 13’

KYIV: The head of Poland’s Parliament said Wednesday that the country’s presidential election will be held on May 18, with a runoff on June

1 if needed.

A Russian missile attack on the southern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 13 civilians and injured dozens Wednesday, officials said.

Footage posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel showed civilians lying in a city street littered with debris. They were being treated by emergency services. Zelenskyy and regional Gov Ivan Fedorov said the attack killed at least 13 civilians. Minutes before the attack, Fedorov had warned of a threat of high-speed missiles and glide bombs being fired at the Zaporizhzhia region. Russian troops started launching glide bombs at Zaporizhzhia in the middle of the afternoon, and at least two bombs struck residential buildings.