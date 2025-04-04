Russia urges restraint over Iran’s nuclear plan

moscow: Russia said on Friday that the question of Iran’s nuclear programme should be resolved politically and diplomatically, urging restraint on all sides.

Moscow has offered to mediate between the United States and Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran unless it comes to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear programme.

“We believe that the problem of the Iranian nuclear dossier should be discussed and resolved only by political and diplomatic means. Exclusively,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“And, of course, we believe that all parties should maintain absolute restraint here and focus specifically on diplomatic efforts when discussing all issues. “You know that we are currently working on restoring our relations with the US, but Iran is also our partner, our ally, with whom we have very developed and multifaceted relations,” Peskov said.