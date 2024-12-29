Russia unintentionally shot down crashed jetliner: Prez

BAKU: Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Sunday that the Azerbaijani airliner that crashed last week was shot down by Russia, albeit unintentionally, and criticised Moscow for trying to “hush up” the issue for days.

“We can say with complete clarity that the plane was shot down by Russia. (...) We are not saying that it was done intentionally, but it was done,” he told Azerbaijani

state television.

Aliyev said that the airliner, which crashed Wednesday in Kazakhstan, was hit by fire from the ground over Russia and “rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare.” Aliyev accused Russia of trying to “hush up” the issue for several days, saying he was “upset and surprised” by versions of events put forward by

Russian officials.

“Unfortunately, for the first three days we heard nothing from Russia except delirious versions,” he said.

The crash killed 38 of 67 people on board. The Kremlin said that air defence systems were firing near Grozny, the regional capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, where the plane attempted to land, to deflect a Ukrainian drone strike. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev outlined three demands to Russia regarding the crash: an apology, admission of guilt, and punishment of those responsible, including compensation. Aliyev said the first demand was met when Russian President Vladimir Putin apologised, though he did not acknowledge Moscow’s responsibility. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Putin’s phone conversation with Aliyev on Sunday but provided no details. A joint investigation involving Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan has started at the crash site near Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The plane, en route from Baku to Grozny, diverted to Kazakhstan and crashed while attempting to land. Survivors reported loud noises as the plane circled Grozny.

Russia’s civil aviation authority head, Dmitry Yadrov, said Ukrainian drones targeting the city prompted airspace closures. The crash marks the second deadly aviation accident linked to

Ukraine’s conflict.