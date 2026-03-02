‘Russia-Ukraine talks planned for Abu Dhabi expected to change venue’

Kyiv: US-brokered talks between Russia and Ukraine expected later this week may take place in Switzerland or Turkey if a planned meeting in Abu Dhabi is not possible due to the war in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

He also noted that Western countries have given no indication so

far that their delivery to Kyiv of vital air defence missiles could be disrupted by commitments to Middle East defence.

US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war that began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 are continuing.