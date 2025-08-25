Russia, Ukraine exchange 146 prisoners of war from each side

ISTANBUL: Russia and Ukraine on Sunday exchanged 146 prisoners of war each after mediation by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A statement by the Russian Defense Ministry said 146 of its servicemen were returned with “humanitarian mediation efforts” from the UAE.

“In exchange, 146 prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were transferred (to the Ukrainian side),” the statement added.

It said eight Russian citizens residing in the border region of Kursk were also returned to Moscow as part of the swap.

The returned Russian servicemen, the ministry said, are currently in Belarus, where they are “receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance.”

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War also confirmed the swap in a statement on Telegram, but did not mention the figures.

The statement, however, acknowledged eight civilians were also returned as part of the swap, and that its servicemen were returned as part of deals reached in Istanbul, where three rounds of renewed peace talks were held on May 16, June 2,

