Russia targets Odesa city with missiles and drone

Kyiv: Russia launched three waves of drones and missiles against the southern Ukraine port city of Odesa, officials said Monday, though the Ukrainian air force said it intercepted all the airborne weapons fired during the nighttime attacks.

Falling debris from the 15 Shahed drones and eight Kalibr missiles interceptions damaged a residential

building, a supermarket and a dormitory of an educational facility in the city, Odesa Gov Oleh Kiper said.

Two employees of the supermarket were hospitalised, Kiper said. Video showed a huge blaze at the store during the night and, the next day, the large building's charred and mangled wreckage.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Defence Ministry said it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets early Monday

when two Russian bombers were tracked flying toward the airspace

of the Netherlands.