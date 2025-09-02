‘Russia suspected of jamming radar of EU leader’s plane above Bulgaria’

Brussels: A plane carrying European Commission President Ursula von

der Leyen was hit by GPS jamming over Bulgaria in a suspected Russian operation, a spokesperson

said on Monday.

The plane landed safely in Plovdiv airport, and von der Leyen will continue her planned tour of the European Union’s nations bordering Russia and Belarus, said the commission’s spokesperson Arianna Podesta.

“We can indeed confirm that there was GPS jamming,” said Podesta.

“We have received information from the Bulgarian authority that they suspect that this was due to blatant interference by Russia.”