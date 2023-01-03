'Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, mulls more drones'

Kyiv: Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones, according to Ukraine's president, as Moscow looks for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after a Ukrainian attack killed at least 63 Russian soldiers in the latest battlefield setback for the Kremlin's war strategy. "We have information that Russia is planning a prolonged attack by Shaheds (exploding drones)," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late on Monday.

He said the goal is to break Ukraine's resistance by "exhausting our people, (our) air defence, our energy", more than 10 months after Russia invaded its neighbour.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be exploring ways to regain momentum in his flawed war effort, which in recent months has been frustrated by a Ukrainian counteroffensive backed by Western-supplied weapons.