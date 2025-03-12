Russia says Putin-Trump call could be arranged ‘quickly’

Moscow: A day after the US lifted its suspension of military aid and intelligence sharing for Ukraine, Russia on Wednesday said a phone call between President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump could be arranged “very quickly” if necessary, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

Reacting to the development, the Kremlin said it does not rule out the possibility that the issue of a telephone conversation between Putin and Trump may arise following the US-Ukrainian negotiations and could be organised swiftly. “We also do not rule out that the topic of a call at the highest level may arise,” Russian presidential spokesman

Dmitry Peskov said.