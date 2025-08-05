Russia says it no longer will abide by its self-imposed moratorium on intermediate-range missiles

Moscow: Russia has declared that it no longer considers itself bound by a self-imposed moratorium on the deployment of nuclear-capable intermediate range missiles, a warning that potentially sets the stage for a new arms race as tensions between Moscow and Washington rise again over Ukraine.

In a statement Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry linked the decision to efforts by the US and its allies to develop intermediate range weapons and preparations for their deployment in Europe and other

parts of the world. It specifically cited US plans to deploy Typhoon and Dark Eagle missiles in Germany starting next year.

The ministry noted that such actions by the US and its allies create “destabilising missile potentials” near Russia, creating a “direct threat to the security of our country” and carry “significant harmful consequences for regional and global stability.