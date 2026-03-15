Russia says 28 Ukrainian drones attempting to attack Moscow

Moscow: Russian air defence units have destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones heading to attack the capital on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed here.

This is a second consecutive day that Russia claimed to have shot down 16 Ukrainian drones heading to attack Moscow.

By noon on Sunday, Russian air defence units had destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones heading to attack the capital for the second day, Sobyanin said in his social media post.

The mayor, however, did not give any details of damage or casualties on the ground.

Due to the waves of drone attacks, Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo international airports in south-west and north-west of the capital had suspended operations, civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia announced.

On Saturday too, three of the four local airports located in the capital -- Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky -- had

suspended their operations for several hours, disrupting air traffic.agencies