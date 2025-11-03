Russia launches new submarine capable of carrying nuclear drone

Moscow: Russia has launched its latest nuclear submarine to be armed with a ‘Poseidon’ nuclear drone, also known as ‘doomsday missile’ capable of “wiping out” coastal nations, according to media reports.

The nuclear submarine ‘Khabarovsk’ was launched by Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov at a solemn ceremony in the presence of Russian Naval Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev and other top shipbuilding officials in Severodvinsk at Sevmash shipyards. “Today marks a significant event for us – the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Khabarovsk is being launched from the stern of the renowned Sevmash,” Belousov said in his televised remarks late on Saturday night.

Sevmash shipyards had earlier retrofitted INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier for India.

The Russian defense minister emphasized that the submarine carrying underwater weapons and robotic systems will enable Russia to successfully ensure the security of its maritime borders and protect its national interests in various regions of the world’s oceans, according to TASS, the Russian news agency.

The Khabarovsk nuclear submarine was designed by Rubin, the Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering, and is intended to address Navy missions using modern underwater weapons.