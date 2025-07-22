Russia launches major aerial attack on Kyiv

Kyiv: Russia unleashed one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months, only hours before the UK and Germany are to chair a meeting to discuss US President Donald Trump’s plans for NATO allies to provide Ukraine with weapons.

The attack killed two people and wounded 15, including a 12-year-old, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The drone and missile assault on Kyiv overnight into Monday underscored the urgency of Ukraine’s need for further Western military aid, especially in air defence, a week after Trump said deliveries would arrive in Ukraine within days.

The virtual meeting will be led by British Defense Secretary John Healey and his German counterpart

Boris Pistorius. Healey said US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and NATO leader Mark Rutte, as well as NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen Alexus Grynkewich, will attend the meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Moscow has intensified its long-range attacks on Ukrainian cities, and analysts say the barrages are likely to escalate as Russian drone production expands.