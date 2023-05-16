Russia launches ‘exceptional’ air attack on Kyiv

Kyiv: Ukrainian air defences thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kyiv early Tuesday, shooting down all 18 missiles aimed at the capital with the help of Western-supplied weapons, officials said.

Loud explosions boomed over Kyiv as the nighttime attack combined Russian missiles launched from the air, sea and land in an apparent attempt to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defences. No casualties were reported as Western-supplied weapons helped fend off the assault.

A metal fragment that landed inside the Kyiv zoo and was seen by AP reporters.