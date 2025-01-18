Russia, Iran sign partnership treaty to deepen ties in face of Western sanctions

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed a broad cooperation pact on Friday, as the two nations deepened their partnership in the face of stinging Western sanctions.

Russian and Iranian officials said the "comprehensive strategic partnership treaty" covers all areas -- from trade and military cooperation to science, education and culture.

Putin praised the deal as a "real breakthrough creating conditions for the stable and sustainable development of Russia, Iran and the entire region".

Pezeshkian's visit comes ahead of Monday's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has pledged to broker peace in Ukraine and take a tougher stance on Iran, which is grappling with growing economic problems and other challenges, including military setbacks in its sphere of influence across the Middle East.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed any link with Trump's inauguration, saying the signing had been planned long ago.

Welcoming Pezeshkian as they sat down for talks, Putin said the new treaty will "give an additional impulse to practically all areas of our cooperation".

Pezeshkian, who met Putin for the third time since coming to power last July, said the documents form a "solid foundation for our forward movement".

"We do consider our relations with you as vital, sensitive and strategic, and we are on this path strongly," he said.

The Iranian president emphasised that countries in the region should resolve their own problems themselves, adding in an apparent reference to the US that the presence of outside forces will only exacerbate tensions and destabilise the situation.

"They come from another side of the world to make chaos in the region. These ties will defuse their plot, definitely," he said.Russia's ties with Iran have grown closer after Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. Ukraine and the West have accused Tehran of providing Moscow with hundreds of drones for use to attack Ukraine, which Moscow and Tehran have denied.