Russia fighting for its future: Putin

Moscow: Russia is fighting for its future, for independence, and for truth and justice, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday as the war

in Ukraine enters its fifth year on Tuesday.

Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

This year, it has suffered some of the sensitive blows, including a devastating strike at its intercontinental missile factory in Votkinsk last week.

“Russia is fighting for its future, for independence, for truth and justice and at the forefront of this struggle are strong, courageous, and selfless people: soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces, members of the National Guard, personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, special

services, and units,” President Putin said addressing officers of armed forces before decorating them with orders of Gold Star of Hero of

Russian Federation.