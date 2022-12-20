Russia eyes next steps in Ukraine war

Kyiv: Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip to Moscow's ally Belarus as his forces pursued their campaign to bombard Ukraine from the air amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war.

Putin's visit to Minsk on Monday came hours after Russia's latest drone attack on Ukraine. Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's power grid since October as part of a strategy to deprive the country of heat and power during winter.

His brief trip could herald more military support for the Kremlin war effort, after Belarus provided Russia with a launching pad for the invasion of Ukraine last February.

Putin said he and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko discussed forming "a single defense space" in the region but rejected claims that Moscow was poised to swallow its neighbor.

"Russia isn't interested in any kind of merger, it's not feasible," Putin said.

Putin said that he supported Lukashenko's proposal to train the crews of Belarusian warplanes that already have been modified for using special warheads a reference to nuclear weapons.

Earlier this year, Russia and Belarus have announced a plan to modernize Belarusian aircraft to make them nuclear-capable. Lukashenko said Belarusian crews have been training with Russia to operate those planes modified to carry nuclear weapons.

Lukashenko thanked Putin for providing his military with Iskander short range missiles and S-400 air defense systems. He also said the countries agreed to continue hold joint military exercises.