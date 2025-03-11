Russia expels two British diplomats

Moscow: Russia said on Monday it was expelling two British diplomats based at the embassy in Moscow over spying allegations.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, said in a statement quoted by the state news agency RIA Novosti that the two diplomats had provided false personal data while seeking permission to enter the country and had engaged in alleged intelligence and subversive activities that threatened Russia’s security. It didn’t offer any evidence.

According to the RIA Novosti report, a decision has been made to revoke the diplomats’ accreditations and they have been ordered to leave Russia within two weeks.