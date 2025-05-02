Russia downs 121 Ukrainian drones overnight

Moscow: Russia has downed 121 Ukrainian drones overnight in Crimea, the Black Sea, and other southern parts of the country, according to a media report on Friday.

“The Russian military repelled a series of Ukrainian drone raids overnight on Thursday, downing a total of 121 UAVs,” rt.com news website reported, quoting Defence Ministry officials.

The ministry said 89 fixed-wing drones were intercepted over Crimea’s Sevastopol, which is home to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Another 23 drones were shot down over the Black Sea.

The ministry said there was no damage on the ground.

Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said it was a massive raid which was foiled with the combined efforts of the naval and ground based air defence forces.