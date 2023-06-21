‘Russia downed three drones outside Moscow’

Two drones were brought down outside Moscow as they approached the warehouses of a local military unit, Russian authorities said on Wednesday, in what could be the latest attempt by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia during the early stages of Kyiv’s most recent counteroffensive.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the Ukrainian forces were regrouping after what he described as a failed counteroffensive and could be readying new attempts to attack Russian positions.

The two drones came down near the village of Lukino, administratively part of the city of Moscow, Russian media reported.

The wreckage of a third drone was reportedly found about 20 kilometres (12 miles) away. No damage or casualties were reported.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed it was “an unsuccessful attempt at a terrorist attack” by “the Kyiv regime” on its facilities in the Moscow region, adding in a statement that all three drones were brought down by electronic jamming.

Ukraine, which doesn’t usually confirm attacks on Russian soil, made no immediate comment.

Previously, Ukrainian officials have emphasised the country’s right to strike any target in response to Russia’s invasion and war that started in February 2022.

Last month, two drone attacks jolted the Russian capital, in what appeared to be Kyiv’s deepest and most daring strikes into Russia.

The first one, on May 3, targeted the Kremlin itself but the Russian authorities announced the devices were shot down before they could do any damage.

The second one, on May 30, brought the war home to Muscovites, although the actual damage was minimal.

At the time of the attack on the Kremlin, Putin said Moscow’s air defence “worked in a satisfactory way,” but added it was “clear what we need to do to plug the gaps” in the system.

Other drones have reportedly flown deep into Russia multiple times.

Since February, when a UJ-22 crashed 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Moscow, Ukrainian drones have repeatedly approached the Russian capital.