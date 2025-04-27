Russia declares total liberation of Kursk, lauds N Korea’s assistance

Moscow: Russia on Saturday declared full liberation of western Kursk region and lauded the role of North Korean troops in purging the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Parts of the Kursk region were captured by the Ukrainian armed forces in August 2024 in incursion. Ukraine denied Russia’s claim.

Briefing President Vladimir Putin, Chief of the General Staff of RF Armed Forces, Gen Valery Gerasimov said: “Kursk region is fully liberated from Ukrainian troops after the last habitation of Gornal was liberated this morning.” “Soldiers and officers of the Korean People’s Army, performing combat missions shoulder to shoulder with Russian servicemen, demonstrated high professionalism during the repelling of the Ukrainian invasion, demonstrated fortitude, courage and heroism in the battle,” TASS quoted Gen Gerasimov as saying. “The Russian side will never forget its friends from the DPRK,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova thanked the North Koreans for standing by Russia. However, Ukrainian officials denied Russia’s claim about the Kursk region. Ukrainian officials said the fighting was still continuing. “The statements of representatives of the high command of the aggressor country about the alleged end of hostilities in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are not true,” Ukraine’s General staff said Saturday. “The defensive operation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in certain areas in the Kursk region continues. The operational situation is difficult, but our units continue to hold designated positions and carry out assigned tasks, while inflicting effective fire damage on the enemy with all types of weapons, including using active defense tactics,” it added.

In August 2024, Kiev attacked the Kursk region and had taken control of approximately 1,300 square kilometres of land in the hope of using it in future negotiations. Three dead in Russian attacks on Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that three people have been killed overnight by Russian attacks across the country. Two people died in a strike on the town of Yarova in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, local Gov. Vadym Filashkin said in a post on social media. Another person died in the Dnipropetrovsk region, said Gov Serhiy Lysak. Six people were injured, including an an 11-year-old girl, he said. The attacks came hours before the US and Ukrainian leaders met in Vatican City on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis. with agencies inputs

