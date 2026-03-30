‘Russia concerned with possibility of US taking control of Afghan airbase’

Moscow: Moscow is apprehensive that the US could try to take control of a key Afghan Base amid its escalating military conflict with Iran, a senior Russian diplomat has said.

Speaking in an interview with the government news agency RIA Novosti on Saturday, Russian

President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said that the US demand for the Bagram airbase is not new.

The Bagram airbase, located near the capital city, Kabul, was built in the 1950s by the erstwhile Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR)

and was widely used by the Soviet forces during their intervention in Afghanistan, and later by the US and NATO forces in operations against the Afghan Taliban.

“The Trump administration constantly voices demands for the return of the Bagram airbase in Afghanistan, which the US lost after their inglorious retreat from Afghanistan in August 2021,” Kabulov said.

His response came after he was asked to comment on the possibility of the US renewing its demand to the Afghan regime to access the Bagram airbase in the backdrop of massive US military deployment in West Asia.

Russia does not accept the deployment of US and NATO military facilities and infrastructure in Afghanistan or neighbouring states, he said.

“We hope the authorities of the Islamic

Emirate of Afghanistan will continue to adhere to a similar approach,” he added.

In September 2025, US President Donald Trump had expressed a desire to regain control of Bagram airbase, a facility abandoned during the 2021 withdrawal, citing its strategic

proximity to China. agencies