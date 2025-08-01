Russia claims capture of Chasiv Yar after 16-month battle

moscow: Russia said on Thursday it had captured the town of Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine after nearly 16 months of fighting, opening the way for potential further

advances.

Reuters reported that Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a brief statement its forces had “liberated” the town.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the claim as “disinformation”. A Ukrainian military spokesperson called it “propaganda”.

But a video posted by a Russian military unit and verified by Reuters showed a

Russian paratroop banner and the national flag being raised by soldiers in the desolate ruins of the town.

Russia has been slowly grinding forward in eastern Ukraine as talks to end the 3-1/2 year war have failed to make progress towards a ceasefire, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten new sanctions on Russia and buyers of its exports from next week.