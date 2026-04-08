Russia, China veto watered-down UN resolution aimed at reopening Hormuz

United Nations: Russia and China on Tuesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz that had been repeatedly watered down in hopes those two countries would abstain.

The vote — 11 in favour, two against and two abstentions — took place just hours before an 8 pm Eastern deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to open the strategic waterway or face attacks on its power plants and bridges. One-fifth of the world’s oil typically passes through the strait, and Iran’s stranglehold during the war has sent energy prices soaring.

It’s doubtful the resolution, even if it had been adopted, would have impacted the war, now in its fifth week, because it was been significantly weakened to try to get Russia and China to abstain rather than veto it.

The initial Bahrain proposal would have authorised countries to use “all necessary means” — UN wording that would include military action — to ensure transit through the Strait of Hormuz and deter attempts to close it.

After Russia, China and France, all veto-wielding countries on the 15-member Security Council, expressed opposition to approving the use of force, the resolution was revised to eliminate all references to offensive action. It would have authorised only “all defensive means necessary.” A vote had been expected on Saturday. But instead the resolution was further weakened to eliminate any

reference to Security Council authorisation — which is an order for action — and limit its provisions to

the Strait of Hormuz. Previous drafts had included adjacent waters.