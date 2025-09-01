‘Russia, China oppose discriminatory sanctions against BRICS nations’

Tianjin: Russia and China have taken a common stand against “discriminatory sanctions” that hinder the socioeconomic development of BRICS member countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

Putin, who arrived here to attend the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) summit, made the remarks in an interview with China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

He said that Russia and China are paying special attention to mobilising additional resources for critical infrastructure projects, and stand united in strengthening BRICS’ ability to address pressing global challenges.

The Russian president said that Moscow and Beijing take a “common stand against discriminatory sanctions that hinder the socioeconomic development” of BRICS members and the world at large.

Putin’s remarks came in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump threatening the member countries of BRICS with 10 per cent tariffs.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates have joined BRICS as its new members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to meet Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit being held here from Sunday to Monday.

In the written interview with Xinhua, Putin said Russia and China support reforming the International Monetary Fund and the

World Bank.agencies