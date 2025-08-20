Russia bombards Ukrainian city hours after Washington summit

KYIV: Russia struck the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk overnight, leaving a thick column of smoke hovering over the city in an attack that the local mayor called a sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want peace.

The bombardment on that city as well as other locations in Ukraine was Russia’s largest so far in August, as per to Ukrainia. It followed Donald Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington on Monday as the U.S. president seeks an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.