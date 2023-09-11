Ruling party wins the most votes in occupied Ukrainian regions: Russian election commission

Moscow: Russia’s Central Election Commission said Monday that the country’s ruling party won the most votes in elections held in occupied Ukrainian regions as Russian authorities attempt to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control.

Voting for Russia-installed legislatures began last week . As per Central Election Commission, lawmakers from the ruling party, United Russia, came out on top in the four Ukrainian regions Moscow annexed illegally in 2022 Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia & on Crimean Peninsula.