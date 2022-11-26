Millennium Post
Ruling alliance heads towards majority

BY Agencies25 Nov 2022 6:44 PM GMT

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition was on Friday heading towards winning a clear majority in Nepal's parliamentary elections with the alliance bagging 67 seats out of the 124 declared so far.

In the 275-member House of Representatives, 165 will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system. A party or a coalition needs 138 seats to win a clear majority. The Nepali Congress (NC) was set to emerge as the single-largest party after winning 42 seats alone under the direct voting system.

Its alliance partners -- CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist have won 12, 10 seats. The Lokatantrik Samajwadi and Rastriya Janamorcha have bagged two and one seats respectively. They all are part of the ruling alliance.

Agencies

