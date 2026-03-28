Rubio’s hard sell meets cold shoulder at G7 talks

VAUX-DE-CERNAY: Group of Seven foreign ministers met in France on Friday to discuss the conflicts in West Asia, and between Russia and Ukraine, with deep divisions apparent over the US-Israel war with Iran following US President Donald Trump’s repeated complaints that US’ allies have ignored or rejected requests for help in confronting Iran’s retaliation, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most of international shipping.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined his counterparts from G7 nations only 24 hours after Trump’s latest volley of insults lobbed at NATO, as instability in oil markets persisted with the Iran war entering its fourth week along with uncertainty over the status of potential negotiations to end the crisis. Most of US’ closest allies have greeted the Iran war with deep scepticism, sentiments that were on display as the G7 foreign ministers met at a historic 12th-century abbey in Vaux-de-Cernay, outside Paris, even as they urged a diplomatic solution to resolve the situation.

As the diplomats gathered, France’s Minister of the Armed Forces Catherine Vautrin said the war in the Middle East “is not ours”, adding that France’s position is strictly defensive.

Rubio has already faced difficulties in trying to sell the US strategy for the Iran conflict, but Trump’s vitriolic comments about NATO countries not stepping up to help the US and Israel during a Cabinet meeting on Thursday will likely make it an even tougher task.

“We are very disappointed with NATO because NATO has done absolutely nothing,” Trump said, a sentiment echoed later by his top diplomat. “Frankly, I think countries around the world, even those that are out there complaining about this a little bit, should actually be grateful that the US has a president that’s willing to confront a threat like this,” Rubio said Thursday.