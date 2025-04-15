Round 2 of talks set for Rome

Rome: Talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme appeared ready on Monday to leave the Middle East, as an Italian source said the next round of negotiations would take place in Rome.

Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog separately confirmed he would be taking a trip to Iran later in the week, possibly to discuss ways to improve access for his inspectors to Tehran’s programme.

The stakes of the negotiations couldn’t be higher for the two nations closing in on half a century of enmity. A source in the Italian government confirmed that the next round would take place in Rome on Saturday.

The Italian government has given its OK to host

the talks.