Romania’s new president nominates centre-right former mayor as PM
Bucharest: Romania’s new pro-Western president on Friday nominated a centre-right former mayor to be
prime minister, as the European Union and NATO member state seeks to usher in a new government to end a protracted political crisis that has gripped the nation since
last year.
President Nicusor Dan nominated 56-year-old Ilie Bolojan of the centre-right National Liberal Party, or PNL, after a fresh round of talks Friday following weeks of deliberations.
Bolojan previously served as acting president between February and May, when Dan decisively beat a hard-right opponent in a heated presidential election rerun.
That closely watched vote came months after the previous election was
annulled by a top court, which plunged Romania into a deep political crisis.
At the presidential Cotroceni Palace in the capital Bucharest, Dan said Bolojan is the “most suitable person” for the job, which includes tackling a budget crisis.