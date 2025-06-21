Romania’s new president nominates centre-right former mayor as PM

Bucharest: Romania’s new pro-Western president on Friday nominated a centre-right former mayor to be

prime minister, as the European Union and NATO member state seeks to usher in a new government to end a protracted political crisis that has gripped the nation since

last year.

President Nicusor Dan nominated 56-year-old Ilie Bolojan of the centre-right National Liberal Party, or PNL, after a fresh round of talks Friday following weeks of deliberations.

Bolojan previously served as acting president between February and May, when Dan decisively beat a hard-right opponent in a heated presidential election rerun.

That closely watched vote came months after the previous election was

annulled by a top court, which plunged Romania into a deep political crisis.

At the presidential Cotroceni Palace in the capital Bucharest, Dan said Bolojan is the “most suitable person” for the job, which includes tackling a budget crisis.