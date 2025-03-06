Romania detains 6 on suspicion of plotting coup in collusion with Russia

Bucharest: Six people suspected of colluding with Russia to plot a coup against the Romanian government have been detained, according to police in the European Union and NATO-member country.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, detained all six on Wednesday for forming a criminal group, which was initially set up in 2023 and had links to Russia.

Police said the group was formed to allegedly undermine the “sovereignty and independence” of the Romanian state by “politically undermining the country’s defense capacity.”

Investigations supported by Romanian intelligence services revealed that the group allegedly sought “the removal of the current constitutional order, the dissolution of political parties,” and the installation of a new government formed by its members, police said.

“In order to achieve their destabilizing objectives, representatives of the group actively requested support from officers within the Embassy of the Russian Federation,” said Romania’s domestic intelligence agency, the SRI. The group had “a military-type structure” that aimed to negotiate withdrawal from NATO, which Romania joined in 2004, as well as the adoption of a new Constitution, country name, flag and anthem, police said. “The members would have repeatedly contacted agents of a foreign power, located both on the territory of Romania and the Russian Federation,”

police said.