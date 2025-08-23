Rocket hits near UN headquarters in Libya

Cairo: The United Nations’ mission in Libya said a rocket struck near its headquarters in the country’s largely lawless western region while the UN envoy was briefing the Security Council.

No casualties were reported after the rocket was launched late Thursday in the vicinity of the mission’s compound in the Mediterranean city of Janzour, 12 kilometres west of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, the UN mission said in a statement.

The Interior Ministry of the Tripoli-based government said it folied an attempt to target the UN mission’s headquarters with a Russian-made SPG rocket, which hit a civilian house with no casualties.

The ministry is investigating to determine the identity of the rocket operators.

Security forces found a vehicle carrying two other rockets of the same type, as well as the rockets’ launcher, the government said.

The attack occurred as UN envoy Hanna Tetteh was briefing the Security Council on the situation in the North African nation. She offered a road map for Libya that includes establishing a “new unified government, capable of creating a conducive environment for credible elections while managing key governance functions effectively.”

“We are convinced that the political process should focus on guaranteeing general elections and the unification of institutions through a sequenced approach,” she said.

Libya was plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The country has been fragmented for years between rival administrations in the east and west, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

The country is now governed by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbehiba’s government in Tripoli and the administration of Prime Minister Ossama Hammad in eastern Libya.agencies