‘Robust response’: Greenland’s future uncertain, Danish PM to EU partners amid Trump’s threats

Brussels: Denmark’s Prime Minister insisted on Monday that Greenland is not for sale and called for a robust response from her European Union partners should US President Donald Trump press ahead with his threat to take control of the island.

“I will never support the idea of fighting allies. But of course, if the US puts tough terms on Europe, we need a collective and robust response,” Danish PM Mette Frederiksen told reporters in Brussels as EU leaders gathered for defence talks.

Greenland, home to a large US military base, is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime US ally. Last month, Trump left open the possibility that the American military might be used to secure Greenland, as well as the Panama Canal. “We need Greenland for national security purposes,” he said.

Frederiksen said she has “great support” from her EU partners on the fact “that everybody has to respect the sovereignty of all national states in the world, and that Greenland is today a part of the Kingdom of Denmark. It’s part of our territory and it’s not for sale.”

She acknowledged US concerns about security in the Arctic Region, where Russia and China have been increasingly active. “I totally agree with the Americans that the High North, that the Arctic region is becoming more and more important when we are talking about

defence and security and deterrence,” Frederiksen said. Agencies