Roadside bomb kills eight bus passengers

Maiduguri (Borno): A roadside bomb suspected to have been planted by Islamic extremists killed eight passengers and injured more than a dozen others in Nigeria’s Borno state, authorities said.

The device exploded as a bus travelled along the Damboa–Maiduguri highway in the country’s conflict-hit northeast, according to a police statement. The region has long been the epicentre of attacks by Boko Haram, an Islamist militant group that began its insurgency in 2009. The UN estimates over 35,000 civilians have died and more than 2 million people have been displaced by the violence, which has spread to neighbouring countries. Though the extremists have lost territory, they continue to

launch deadly ambushes.