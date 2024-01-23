Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda migration bill suffers blow in Britain’s Parl

London: The upper house of Britain’s Parliament has urged the Conservative government not to ratify a migration treaty with Rwanda. It’s a largely symbolic move, but signals more opposition to come for the stalled and contentious plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to the African nation.

The House of Lords voted by 214 to 171 on Monday evening to delay the treaty that paves the way for the deportation plan. The treaty and an accompanying bill are the pillars of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ‘s bid to overcome a block on the deportations by the UK Supreme Court.

Members of the Lords, who are appointed rather than elected, backed a motion saying Parliament should not ratify the pact until ministers can show Rwanda is safe.

John Kerr, a former diplomat who sits in the Lords, said the Rwanda plan was “incompatible with our responsibilities” under international human rights law. “The considerations of international law and national reputation... convince me that it wouldn’t be right to ratify this treaty at any time,” he said.

The vote has little practical impact, because the House of Lords can’t block an international treaty, and the government says it will not delay. However, ignoring the demand could later be used against the government in a legal challenge.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons approved the bill last week, but only after 60 members of Sunak’s governing Conservatives rebelled in an effort to make the legislation tougher. Monday’s vote indicates the strength of opposition in the House of Lords. Many there want to water down the bill and, unlike in the Commons, the governing Conservatives do not have a majority of seats.

The Lords will begin debating the bill next week. Ultimately the upper house can delay and amend legislation but can’t overrule the elected Commons. The Rwanda policy is key to Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” bringing unauthorised migrants to the UK across the English Channel from France.