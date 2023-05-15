Rishi Sunak welcomes Ukraine President Zelenskyy on surprise visit to the UK

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed his support for the war-torn European nation.

This is the fourth European country that Zelenskky has visited in the past few days.

He made an unannounced visit to Paris on Sunday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, after trips to Germany and Italy, where he met those countries’ leaders and Pope Francis. Downing Street said Zelenskyy will update Sunak on his meetings with European leaders over the weekend as Ukraine prepares for an intensified period of military activity.

The visit also comes ahead of the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland, which Sunak is due to travel for this week, ahead of a visit to Tokyo for the G7 Summit in Japan. “This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke.”