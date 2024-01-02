Rishi Sunak declares success in meeting UK’s asylum target

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday declared he had met his target to clear the country’s “legacy” asylum backlog by the end of 2023 and also bucked the trend across Europe by cutting down arrivals of illegal migrants via small boats by 36 per cent.

The UK Home Office said that 112,000 asylum cases were processed in the past year, which exceeded Sunak’s initial target of 92,000 applications pending at the end of 2022. It claimed that fundamental changes to the decision-making process and boosting efficiency resulted in the highest annual number of “substantive” asylum decisions in a year since 2002.

“I am determined to end the burden of illegal migration on the British people. That is why we have taken action to stop the boats, return hotels to their local communities, and deter those wanting to come here illegally from doing so,” said Sunak in a statement to mark the start of 2024, a general election year for the UK.

“By clearing the legacy asylum backlog, deciding more than 112,000 cases, we are saving the taxpayer millions of pounds in expensive hotel costs, reducing strain on public services and ensuring the most vulnerable receive the right support.

But we cannot be complacent, which is why I am focused on delivering on my commitment to stop the boats and get flights off the ground to Rwanda,” he said.