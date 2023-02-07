Rishi Sunak creates new ministries

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced the creation of four new or re-purposed ministries to create an energy-focussed department as he undertook a mini reshuffle of his Cabinet.

The new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is tasked with securing long-term energy supply for the UK, bringing down household bills and halving inflation. A new dedicated Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, merging of the business and trade departments to create a combined Department for Business and Trade and a “re-focused” Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) are among the other changes in his government.

It came as Sunak replaced Nadhim Zahawi, sacked as a Cabinet minister without portfolio and Conservative Party chair for breach of the ministerial code, with former trade minister and ally Greg Hands. Grant Shapps has been appointed as the new UK Secretary for Energy Security and Net Zero, Michelle Donelan.