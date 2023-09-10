Rishi Sunak conveys UK’s spying concerns to China at G20

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday conveyed the UK’s “significant concerns” about alleged Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy to Premier Li Qiang at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, after a UK media report revealed spying charges against two men.

Sunak met Li as The Sunday Times’ reported that two men were arrested under the UK’s Official Secrets Act amid claims a parliamentary researcher in Britain spied for China. One of the men, in his 20s, was a researcher with links to several governing Conservative Party MPs and another man in his 30s were both said to have been arrested in March and now out on bail.

“The Prime Minister met Premier Li Qiang and conveyed his significant concerns about Chinese interference in the UK’s parliamentary democracy,” a 10 Downing Street spokesperson said.