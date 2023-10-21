Return of father biggest day of my life: Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad: Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said the return of her father Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan after four years was the “biggest day” of her life and predicted that the country will see the former prime minister staging another comeback in politics.

Sharif, 73, returned home on Saturday on a special flight after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK to head his party in the general elections expected to be held in January.

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan’ chartered plane.

Soon before Nawaz Sharif’s plane landed in Islamabad, Maryam said that it was the “biggest day’”of her life.

‘The pain and suffering that Nawaz Sharif endured in the last 24 years are hardly comparable, and there are some wounds that will never heal, but the amount of times Nawaz Sharif has risen is probably not the same for anyone else,’ Maryam said in a post on X.

The PML-N Vice President said that Pakistan is going to see another comeback of Nawaz Sharif on Saturday.

On August 8, 2019, Maryam was arrested in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case while she was visiting her jailed father.