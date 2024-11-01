Retired Boeing 737 aircraft transported by road in Pakistan for first time

Karachi: A retired Boeing 737 aircraft was transported for the first time in Pakistan by road from Karachi to Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday.

The aircraft used by the defunct private airline, Shaheen Airways, has been decommissioned and reached the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) hangars after completing a 165-kilometre journey by road.

“This is the first time in Pakistan that an aircraft has been hauled to another place on a specially designed trailer,” a spokesperson for the CAA said.

He said the aircraft would be used at the Civil Aviation Training Institute (CATI) Hyderabad for training purposes.

An official of the logistics department of the Pakistan Airports Authority, which managed the relocation, said the cargo company had dismantled the flying wings of the aircraft and transported them on another specifically designed trailer.