Republicans work to recruit female and minority candidates

Washington: House Republicans are critical of diversity and inclusion programs within the federal government and elsewhere, but they see recruiting women and minority candidates, along with veterans, as key to expanding their slim majority in November.

Rep. Richard Hudson, the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, recently listed for reporters a slew of candidates that he described as fitting the “formula” for the GOP expanding their ranks in November.

There was Prasanth Reddy, a cancer doctor who immigrated to the US from India and joined the military after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

He’s running for a congressional seat in northeast Kansas.

Then there was Alison Esposito, a gay former police detective running for a seat in New York.

Another example Hudson cited was George Logan, whose parents came to the US from Guatemala and is running for a seat in Connecticut. Also, there’s Kevin Lincoln, an African-American and Hispanic mayor in Stockton, California, and Mayra Flores, who is making another run.