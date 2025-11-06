Republicans lost polls due to his absence from ballot & shutdown: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that the Republican Party lost Tuesday’s elections due to his absence from the ballot and the shutdown.

Democrats dominated the first major election since President Trump returned to the White House in January. Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani pulled off a stunning victory in the New York City mayoral elections, while his party colleague Mikie Sherrill was elected New Jersey governor. Another Democrat, Abigail Spanberger, became Virginia’s governor, while India-born Ghazala Hashmi has been elected as her deputy.

“’Trump wasn’t on the ballot, and shutdown, were the two reasons that republicans lost elections tonight,’ according to Pollsters,” the US President posted on Truth Social.

He, however, did not name the pollsters.

The government shutdown has entered its 36th day, breaking the previous record.

In another post, Trump called for voter reforms.

“Republicans, terminate the Filibuster! Get back to passing legislation and voter reform! President DJT,” he wrote.