Republican Kevin McCarthy elected US House Speaker

Washington: Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected as the new speaker of the US House of Representatives in a dramatic post-midnight ballot on Saturday, after days of intense negotiations and a series of humiliating defeats to finally capture the gavel on a historic 15th attempt.

McCarthy, 57, needed a simple majority to be elected as the speaker, who presides over the business and is second in line to the presidency.

He defeated 52-year-old Hakeem Sekou Jeffries by 216 to 212 votes, in the 15th round of votes that went past midnight.

McCarthy replaces 82-year-old Nancy Pelosi of the Democratic Party, which lost the majority in the House after the November 8 midterm elections. The Republicans won 222 seats in the 435-member House against 212 seats secured by the Democrats. President Joe Biden congratulated McCarthy on his election as the Speaker and said that this was a time to govern responsibly.

“This is a time to govern responsibly and to ensure that we’re putting the interests of American families first,” he said.

“(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I congratulate Kevin McCarthy on his election as Speaker of the House. The American people expect their leaders to govern in a way that puts their needs above all else, and that is what we need to do now,” he said. Biden said he was prepared to work with Republicans, adding that voters made clear that they expect Republicans to be prepared to work with him as well.

“Now that the leadership of the House of Representatives has been decided, it is time for that process to begin,” he said.

In his maiden speech as Speaker, McCarthy said he will look into the issue of public debt and pledged that the House will address the “rise of the Chinese Communist party.”

“We will address America’s long-term challenges: the debt and the rise of the Chinese Communist Party. The Congress must speak in one voice on these issues,” he said. “As for the Chinese Communist Party, we will create a bipartisan Select Committee on China to investigate how to bring back the

hundreds of thousands of jobs that went to China. Then we will win this economic competition,” he said.