Relief efforts at a sluggish pace

Bangkok: Foreign aid workers have been arriving slowly to help in the rescue efforts, but progress was still slow with a lack of heavy machinery in many places.

In one site in Naypyitaw on Tuesday, workers formed a human chain, passing chunks of brick and concrete out hand-by-hand from the ruins of a collapsed building.

The Myanmar military government’s official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Tuesday that a team of Chinese rescuers saved four people the day before from the ruins of the Sky Villa, a large apartment complex that collapsed during the quake.

They included a 5-year-old and a pregnant woman who had been trapped for more than 60 hours. Two teens were able to crawl out of the rubble of the same building to where crews were working.