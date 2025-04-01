MillenniumPost
Relief efforts at a sluggish pace

BY Agencies1 April 2025 11:53 PM IST

Bangkok: Foreign aid workers have been arriving slowly to help in the rescue efforts, but progress was still slow with a lack of heavy machinery in many places.

In one site in Naypyitaw on Tuesday, workers formed a human chain, passing chunks of brick and concrete out hand-by-hand from the ruins of a collapsed building.

The Myanmar military government’s official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Tuesday that a team of Chinese rescuers saved four people the day before from the ruins of the Sky Villa, a large apartment complex that collapsed during the quake.

They included a 5-year-old and a pregnant woman who had been trapped for more than 60 hours. Two teens were able to crawl out of the rubble of the same building to where crews were working.

Agencies

Agencies


