Release hostages before Jan 20: Trump to Hamas

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has warned that “all hell will break out in the Middle East” if the hostages being held by Hamas are not released by Inauguration Day. Trump did not elaborate on what actions he might take if the captives are not released by the time he takes office.

Officials say about 100 hostages, including some Americans, who were seized on October 7, 2023, remain captive in Gaza, though they believe many of them may have died in captivity. “All hell will break out. If those hostages aren’t back, I don’t want to hurt your negotiation, if they’re not back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East,” Trump told reporters in Florida.

Trump will be sworn in on January 20 as the 47th President of the United States.

He was responding to a question on the status of negotiations with Hamas on the release of American hostages. His Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Charles Witkoff, who has just returned from the region, told reporters that they are on the verge of it.

“I believe we’ve been on the verge of it. I don’t want to discuss sort of what’s

delayed it, no point in being negative in any way. But I think it’s the president, his stature, what he’s said he expects,” he said.