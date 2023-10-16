Release hostages, allow humanitarian aid in Gaza: UN chief

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres has called on Hamas to immediately release all hostages without conditions and urged Israel to allow rapid and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid for civilians in the Gaza Strip. The Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, home to about 2.3 million people, is under a total blockade. Israel has cut off all supplies of food, water and fuel in the wake of ongoing hostilities with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

On Monday, Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said it would impose a “complete siege” on the territory.

“In this dramatic moment, as we are on the verge of the abyss in the Middle East, it is my duty as Secretary-General of the United Nations to make two strong humanitarian appeals,” Guterres said here in a statement on Sunday. The UN Secretary-General appealed to Hamas that it must release all hostages immediately without conditions. “To Israel, rapid and unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted for humanitarian supplies and workers for sake of the civilians in Gaza,” Guterres said.