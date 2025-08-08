‘Reintegrating millions of Afghan refugees is critical to peaceful future’

MillenniumPost
8 Aug 2025

Islamabad: Reintegrating Afghan refugees is critical to the country’s peaceful future as social cohesion will be reduced without it, a UN official said Friday.

Some 2.2 million Afghans have crossed the border from Iran and

Pakistan since the start of the year, according to the latest figures from the UN refugee agency.

They arrive in a country struggling with climate change, a stagnant economy and a humanitarian

crisis. agencies

