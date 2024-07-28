Reformist formally takes over as Iran’s President

Tehran: Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday formally endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as president, allowing the reformist politician and heart surgeon to take charge of a country weakened by economic sanctions over its nuclear programme.

During an endorsement ceremony, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Pezeshkian to prioritise neighbours, African and Asian nations as well as countries that have “supported and helped” Iran in Tehran’s foreign relations policies. Khamenei criticised European nations for “behaving badly to us” by adopting sanctions, an oil embargo and for calling out alleged human rights abuses.

He also condemned Israel for its actions in Gaza in the deaths of children, women and hospitalised people “who did not shoot a single bullet” against Israeli forces.

“The Zionist regime is showing its ugliest face as a war criminal,” said Khamenei, accusing Israel of setting a “new record in assassinations” and cruelty. He also denounced the US Congress for allowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the legislative body.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Pezeshkian paid homage to Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s regional military activities.